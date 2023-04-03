Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $512.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $512.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.71.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

