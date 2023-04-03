Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $497.73.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $462.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.71.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.