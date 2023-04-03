Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

