Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $56.94.
In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
