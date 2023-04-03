Citigroup Begins Coverage on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

