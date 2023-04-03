Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,268 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

