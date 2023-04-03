Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. 489,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,336,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Clarivate by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Clarivate by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 527,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

Read More

