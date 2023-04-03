Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. 489,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,336,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.
Clarivate Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.