Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 28th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 313,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,760. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after acquiring an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after acquiring an additional 603,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.