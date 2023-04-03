Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in March

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. 130,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,489. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

