Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLFD. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $46.58 on Friday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Clearfield’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

