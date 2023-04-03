Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,584,318.50 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50.
- On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance
Shares of CWAN opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
