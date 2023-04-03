Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,584,318.50 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 729,953 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,584,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50.

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,509,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after buying an additional 168,319 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,638,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

