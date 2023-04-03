Client First Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Client First Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $98.70 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

