Client First Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client First Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

