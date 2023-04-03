Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Clover’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Clover Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

About Clover

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It also engages in the production of encapsulated products; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. In addition, the company offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

