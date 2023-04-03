Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Clover’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.
About Clover
