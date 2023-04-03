Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 34,700,000 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $3.81 on Monday, hitting $63.76. 13,555,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,286,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $193.07.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $3,390,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $547,663.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,674 shares of company stock worth $2,218,290 and sold 318,964 shares worth $17,085,027. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

