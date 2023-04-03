Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,578 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,709. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

