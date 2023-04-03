Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,769 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.87. 570,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,849. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

