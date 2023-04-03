Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,266 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 652,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,303. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

