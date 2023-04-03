Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,048,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 13,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
