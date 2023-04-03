Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 915 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,631,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 386,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

