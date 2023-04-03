Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 177,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

