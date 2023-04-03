Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,831 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,519. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

