CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

