CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) PT Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COMM. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of CommScope stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
Insider Transactions at CommScope
In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
