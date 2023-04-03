Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 439,867 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.