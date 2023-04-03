Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 439,867 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.