Comparing Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameresco and Color Star Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $1.82 billion 1.40 $94.93 million $1.78 27.65 Color Star Technology $16.52 million 0.72 -$77.21 million N/A N/A

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ameresco has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Star Technology has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ameresco and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 2 10 0 2.83 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameresco presently has a consensus price target of $66.79, indicating a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Ameresco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 5.20% 12.44% 3.52% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Color Star Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Ameresco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ameresco beats Color Star Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameresco



Ameresco, Inc. engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other. The U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, and Canada segments offer energy efficiency products and services, such as design, engineering and installation of equipment and other measures to improve the efficiency and control the operation of a facility’s energy infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions and services. The Non-Solar DG sells electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, heat or cooling, produced from renewable sources of energy, other than solar, and generated by small-scale plants, and operations and maintenance services for customer owned small-scale plants. The All Other segment focuses on the provision of enterprise energy management services, consulting services, and integrated-photovoltaic. The company was founded by George Peter Sakellaris on April 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About Color Star Technology



Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is an entertainment technology company, which focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. The firm offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

