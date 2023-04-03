Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $160,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

