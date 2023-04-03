Connective Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Scorpio Tankers makes up 2.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.7 %

STNG stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.21. The company had a trading volume of 875,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

