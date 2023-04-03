Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 220,000 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SMFG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

