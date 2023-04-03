Connective Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 160,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.