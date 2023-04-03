Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.84. 1,541,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

