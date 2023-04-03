Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 101,781 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,892 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

