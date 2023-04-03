Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 255,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,247. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $107.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.