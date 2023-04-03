Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,712 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.98. 1,172,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

