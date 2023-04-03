Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$2,450.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2,687.50.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,540.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2,355.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,149.80. The company has a market cap of C$53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,556.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

