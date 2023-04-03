Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

