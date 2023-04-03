Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
- Is Lockheed Martin Stock Getting Ready to Soar?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.