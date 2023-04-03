Contrasting Hour Loop (HOUR) and The Competition

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million $4.78 million -50.00 Hour Loop Competitors $27.57 billion -$182.33 million -9.19

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hour Loop Competitors 80 628 2559 29 2.77

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Hour Loop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Hour Loop Competitors -17.08% -55.92% -10.09%

Summary

Hour Loop beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.