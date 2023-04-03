ConvaTec Group Plc (CNVVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.76 on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNVVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.45) to GBX 305 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.