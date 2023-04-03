Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.67

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 2104558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Copart Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
