Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.67

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.67 and last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 2104558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.