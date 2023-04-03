Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,169 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

