Cormark Trims NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.00. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

