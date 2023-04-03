Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 360,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,618. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.84%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

