Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. 360,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,618. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.