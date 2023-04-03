Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,951 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,877,553. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

