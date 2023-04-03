Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,911 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $9,649,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

ELV traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.93. 403,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

