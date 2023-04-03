Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $13.44 on Monday, hitting $194.02. 85,267,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,228,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.