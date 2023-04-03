Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.22. 2,838,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

