Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.42. 901,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,698. The company has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

