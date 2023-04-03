Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.55. 300,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

