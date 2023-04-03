Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $111.58. 399,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,349. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

