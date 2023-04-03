Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,448,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 5,850,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Country Garden Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRGF remained flat at C$1.69 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.26. Country Garden Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.71.

About Country Garden Services

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

