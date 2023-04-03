Credit Suisse Group Boosts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $128.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.37.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.09. 2,288,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $140.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.