Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

